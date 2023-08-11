AFRICA
Kenya, Mozambique sign deal on recognition of driving licences
Kenyan President William Ruto says relations between the two countries stand on a strong pedestal of trade and investment.
The deals were signed during a visit to Mozambique by Kenyan President William Ruto. Photo: Ruto/Twitter / Others
August 11, 2023

Kenya and Mozambique have signed new deals Thursday aimed at boosting their diplomatic and economic ties.

Kenyan President William Ruto is on a state visit to Mozambique. He has held bilateral talks with his counterpart Filipe Nyusi on Thursday in the capital Maputo after which the two countries signed seven crucial memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

Ruto said the MoUs encompass a wide spectrum of collaborative endeavours based on the commitment of both countries to enhance mutual development and progress.

He said in a statement that the MoUs cover "various areas of cooperation, including mutual legal assistance, diplomatic training, public service training, investment promotion, the Blue Economy and mutual recognition of driving licenses."

''We celebrate the longstanding warm and cordial relations between the two countries and undertake to strengthen our ties, to enhance trade volumes that remain relatively low," President Ruto added.

President Nyusi echoed Ruto’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the two countries in achieving sustainable development goals.

He noted that through joint efforts, Kenya and Mozambique can leverage strengths and resources to drive positive change.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
