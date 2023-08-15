Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain, the clubs have announced.

Neymar now joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema as the latest big name lured to the oil-rich Gulf state.

"I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali," Neymar said in a video posted to Al Hilal's social media accounts on Tuesday.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history," he added.

Neymar, 31, scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG in six injury-plagued seasons. He won five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but was on the losing side as PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final.