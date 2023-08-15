SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Neymar bids PSG goodbye as he signs for Saudi club
Brazilian forward Neymar has left French club PSG after spending six years in Paris.
Neymar bids PSG goodbye as he signs for Saudi club
Brazil's Neymar scored 118 goals in 173 matches for French giants PSG. Photo: / Photo: AP
August 15, 2023

Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain, the clubs have announced.

Neymar now joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema as the latest big name lured to the oil-rich Gulf state.

"I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali," Neymar said in a video posted to Al Hilal's social media accounts on Tuesday.

"It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history," he added.

Neymar, 31, scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG in six injury-plagued seasons. He won five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but was on the losing side as PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us