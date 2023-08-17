AFRICA
2 MIN READ
AU calls for end to hostilities between Libya factions
Fifty-five people have been killed and 146 wounded in the worst clashes in the capital Tripoli in a year.
AU calls for end to hostilities between Libya factions
The clashes erupted over the arrest of a factional leader at the Mitiga International Airport. / Photo: Reuters
August 17, 2023

The African Union has voiced "great concern" about the flare-up of deadly fighting in Libya this week, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and for the pursuit of reconciliation efforts.

Fifty-five people have been killed and 146 wounded in the worst clashes in the capital Tripoli in a year which erupted on Monday night, Libyan media reported.

AU Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat "is following with great concern the developments of the security situation in Tripoli, which have resulted in the loss of many lives and many more wounded", the pan-African body said in a statement on Thursday.

Faki "urges all stakeholders and all military, political and social actors to put an immediate end to all hostilities... (and) reminds all stakeholders of the imperative need to pursue ongoing efforts towards national reconciliation," it said.

He also warned that there was "no military solution to the Libyan crisis and that Libya's unity, peace, stability and historic international status can only be regained by peaceful means".

This week's bout of fighting pitted two of the myriad of militias that have vied for power since the NATO-backed revolt that top pled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us