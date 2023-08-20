AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somalia announces ban on TikTok, Telegram, 1XBet
The Government of Somalia has announced a ban on TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet.
Somalia announces ban on TikTok, Telegram, 1XBet
The Government of Somalia says TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet have contributed to moral decay in the country.      / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2023

The Government of Somalia has announced a ban on TikTok and Telegram to “protect the society from moral decay.”

Communications and Technology Minister Jama Hassan Khalif said on Sunday that the government had also resolved to ban betting company 1XBet.

Khalif said in a statement that his ministry was “working to protect the moral behaviour of the Somali community when using communication and internet tools.”

He added that some of the technological platforms had “increased bad practices.”

Khalif tasked Somalia’s National Telecommunications Agency with implementing the bans.

The minister said the decision was made following a meeting in the capital Mogadishu with key stakeholders in the communications sector.

‘Affected lives of Somali youths’

Khalif chaired the Sunday meeting attended by the Director General of the Communications and Technology Ministry Abdiaziz Duwane Isaq, officials of the National Telecommunications Agency and the managers of telecommunications companies in Somalia.

“During the meeting, it was agreed that it is important to shut down TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet gambling platforms that have affected the lives of Somali youths and have caused some of them to lose their lives,” Khalif said.

The minister said the government will continue with its sensitisation campaign to “warn the public about the dangers of communication and the internet, which facilitate the easy dissemination of misleading news and information that harms innocent people or incites the public.”

TikTok, a video-sharing platform, had gained popularity in Somalia, with at least 20 influencers having more than 440,000 followers on the platform.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us