Egypt finds new oil deposits in Gulf of Suez
The new discovery was made through an old exploration well currently producing more than 2,500 barrels a day.
 The discovery was made through exploration well GNN-11 / Photo: Reuters
August 22, 2023

Egypt's petroleum ministry has announced a new oil discovery in the Geisum and Tawila West Concession in the Gulf of Suez.

The new discovery was made by Egypt's Cheiron through exploration well GNN-11, currently producing more than 2,500 barrels a day, the ministry said on Tuesday.

The well is the fourth to be completed and another three wells could be drilled as part of the current phase of exploration, the ministry said.

Total output from the field, located in North Geisum, has reached about 23,000 bar rels per day, the ministry added.

Egypt's energy exports have been increasing in past few years. It exported 8.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2021and 4.7 bcm in the first five months of 2022, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

