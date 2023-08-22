Argentina Primera Division club, Independiente, has announced that it has appointed Carlos Tevez as head coach.

Tevez will replace Ricardo Zielinski after the club’s defeat on Saturday against Colon.

Tevez, 39, played for high-profile clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Boca Juniors, during his sports career.

He bagged the 2008 UEFA Champions League and two English Premier League titles in 2008 and 2009 with Manchester United, and the 2012 league title with rivals, Manchester City.