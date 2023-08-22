SPORTS
Man City’s ex-player Tevez now a head coach
Carlos Tevez, who played for Manchester City, Manchester United and other top level clubs, now heads Argentine side Independiente as head coach.
Former Manchester City player Carlos Tevez has been appointed the head coach of Argentine football club Independiente. / Photo: AFP
August 22, 2023

Argentina Primera Division club, Independiente, has announced that it has appointed Carlos Tevez as head coach.

Tevez will replace Ricardo Zielinski after the club’s defeat on Saturday against Colon.

Tevez, 39, played for high-profile clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and Boca Juniors, during his sports career.

He bagged the 2008 UEFA Champions League and two English Premier League titles in 2008 and 2009 with Manchester United, and the 2012 league title with rivals, Manchester City.

