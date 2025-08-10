Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has criticised UEFA's tribute to the late Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the "Palestinian Pele," after European soccer's governing body failed to reference that he was killed by Israel while waiting for humanitarian food in besieged Gaza.

In a brief post on the social media platform X on Saturday, UEFA called the former national team member "a talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times."

UEFA's tweet didn't mention how he died, and was void of any condemnation or a call for a ceasefire.

Salah responded to the tweet: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"

The Palestine Football Association said that Al-Obeid, 41, was killed by an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza.

One of the Premier League's biggest stars, the 33-year-old Egyptian Salah, has previously advocated for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza and called for a ceasefire.