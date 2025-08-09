Manchester United signed Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko on Saturday in an attempt to bounce back from its worst season in the Premier League era.

United paid RB Leipzig a fee that could reach 85 million euros ($99 million) for Sesko, who signed a five-year contract.

Sesko is the third forward United has signed this offseason after a lack of goals last term saw the 20-time English champion record its lowest finish in the modern era when placing 15th and just three places above the relegation zone.

His arrival follows the signings of forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo as coach Ruben Amorim has prioritized revamping his attack ahead of his first full season in charge.

Comparisons to Ibrahimovic

Strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scored just 18 goals between them in all competitions last term as United fell to a club record 18 losses in the Premier League era and its lowest points total of 42.