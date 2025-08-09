SPORTS
Man United signs Benjamin Sesko as rebuilding continues
Benjamin Sesko is the third forward United has signed this offseason after a lack of goals last term saw the English club record its lowest finish in the modern era
Benjamin Sesko of Manchester United poses with Director of Football Jason Wilcox after signing for the club. / Getty Images
August 9, 2025

Manchester United signed Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko on Saturday in an attempt to bounce back from its worst season in the Premier League era.

United paid RB Leipzig a fee that could reach 85 million euros ($99 million) for Sesko, who signed a five-year contract.

Sesko is the third forward United has signed this offseason after a lack of goals last term saw the 20-time English champion record its lowest finish in the modern era when placing 15th and just three places above the relegation zone.

His arrival follows the signings of forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo as coach Ruben Amorim has prioritized revamping his attack ahead of his first full season in charge.

Comparisons to Ibrahimovic

Strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scored just 18 goals between them in all competitions last term as United fell to a club record 18 losses in the Premier League era and its lowest points total of 42.

Only four teams scored fewer goals than United in the top flight last term - including the three relegated clubs.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said in the team's announcement.

“When we discussed the project," he added, "it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.”

While he is unproven in England, in Cunha and Mbeumo United has signed forwards who are tried and tested in the Premier League.

Mbeumo scored 20 league goals for Brentford last season, with only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland netting more. Cunha scored 17 in all competitions and helped Wolves avoid relegation last term.

SOURCE:AP
