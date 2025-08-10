SPORTS
Ten-man hosts Kenya stun Morocco 1-0 in CHAN 2024 group stage fixture
Hosts Kenya beat Morocco 1-0 in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 in Nairobi on Sunday.
August 10, 2025

Kenya, who have played three games and remain unbeaten, now top Group A with seven points.

The hosts played the second half against Morocco with 10 men after midfielder Chrispine Erambo was shown a straight red card in the dying minutes of the first half.

Ryan Ogam's 42nd-minute strike proved decisive at the Moi International Sports Centre on Sunday, as Benni McCarthy’s side defied the odds to beat the fixture's favourites Morocco.

Ogam steered in the winner and McCarthy's men thereafter resolutely defended their lead.

The result leaves Kenya within touching distance of a historic quarter-final qualification on their tournament debut, following a 1–0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo and a 1–1 draw with Angola.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
