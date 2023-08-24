BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Egypt locks in more natural gas supply from Israel
Israel exports around one-third of its annual output of natural gas to Egypt and Jordan.
Power outages have become common in Egypt. / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2023

Israel has announced that it will increase its natural gas exports to Egypt from its Tamar field in the Mediterranean.

Energy Minister Israel Katz said that after securing gas supply for the domestic market, approval was given to enhance exports to Egypt.

“This step will increase the state’s revenue and strengthen diplomatic ties between Israel and Egypt,” Katz said on Wednesday in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to a report on the Israeli business news website Globes, Katz has decided to increase production at Tamar to six billion cubic meters annually starting from 2026.

The report emphasized that this would lead to a 60% increase in gas production from the field, with 3.5 billion cubic meters out of the six billion produced being exported to Egypt.

Israel currently exports around one-third of its annual output of 28 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Egypt and Jordan.

Jordan consumes the natural gas it imports from Israel in its domestic market, while Egypt liquefies the gas it acquires from Israel for export.

SOURCE:AA
