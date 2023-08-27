WORLD
3 MIN READ
Indian teacher charged over inciting Hindu pupils to slap 7-year-old Muslim classmate
A video showing the school teacher asking Hindu pupils to slap a Muslim classmate one by one has sparked outrage on social media. She was heard in the video saying 'slap him harder' as the children carried out the order.
Indian teacher charged over inciting Hindu pupils to slap 7-year-old Muslim classmate
Since the BJP came to power in India in 2014, there has been an increase in hate crimes against Muslims. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Photo: AA
August 27, 2023

A private school teacher in northern India heard encouraging students to slap a Muslim classmate now faces charges, police have said.

A police official in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, confirmed on Saturday that the teacher is facing charges for intentionally causing harm and allowing insults as well as provocation.

There was outrage after the video of the incident in the village of Khubbapur in Muzaffarnagar went viral on Friday.

The video shows the Muslim student standing in front of the class as a number of his classmates come up to slap him, making him cry.

The teacher, who is Hindu, is heard saying: “What are you doing? Why are you not beating him harder?”

“I have declared that all Muslim children should go,” the teacher at Neha Public school is also heard saying.

Causing public outrage

Before the charges were filed, the boy's father Irshad Ahmed had said he was not filing any complaints but was withdrawing his child from the school.

The incident led to massive public outrage.

"Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a market place of hatred – there is nothing worse a teacher can do for the country,” said top opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on X, formerly Twitter.

"This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire,” he said, referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said the father of the Muslim boy is withdrawing his son from the school instead of filing a complaint because he knows he will not get justice.

Since the BJP came to power in India in 2014, there has been an increase in hate crimes against Muslims.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us