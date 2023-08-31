AFRICA
Gabon’s 'transitional president' to be sworn in on September 4
Brice Oligui Nguema will be sworn in as Gabon’s transitional president September 4, 2023, the army has said.
Brice Oligui Nguema served as the head of the Republican Guard. / Photo: AFP
August 31, 2023

General Brice Oligui Nguema will be sworn in as Gabon’s transitional president on September 4, the country’s military has announced.

This comes after an influential unit of the army staged a coup against President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Wednesday.

Bongo had won re-election on August 26, but the military said that the polls were marred by irregularities.

Bongo had been declared the winner of the presidential election with slightly over 64% of the votes cast.

Bongo had been in power for 14 years – since 2009, when he took over from his father Omar Bongo, who had ruled the country for 42 years.

Nguema, the would-be transitional leader, was the head of the Republican Guard, the most powerful unit of Gabonese army.

