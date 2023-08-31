August 31, 2023
General Brice Oligui Nguema will be sworn in as Gabon’s transitional president on September 4, the country’s military has announced.
This comes after an influential unit of the army staged a coup against President Ali Bongo Ondimba on Wednesday.
Bongo had won re-election on August 26, but the military said that the polls were marred by irregularities.
Bongo had been declared the winner of the presidential election with slightly over 64% of the votes cast.
Bongo had been in power for 14 years – since 2009, when he took over from his father Omar Bongo, who had ruled the country for 42 years.
Nguema, the would-be transitional leader, was the head of the Republican Guard, the most powerful unit of Gabonese army.