Death toll hits 3,000 in Libyan floods, thousands missing
The cities most affected by the catastrophe on Sunday are Derna, Benghazi, Bayda, and Al Marj, as well as Soussa.
  People stand in a damaged road as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Shahhat city . PHOTO / AFP / Photo: Reuters
September 12, 2023

The authorities in eastern Libya said the death toll from floods caused by storm Daniel has risen to 3,000.

Thousands more were missing, according to the health minister of the parliament-appointed government.

Around 7,000 families remain stranded in the affected areas, according to a source, adding that rescue operations are underway to evacuate them.

Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the head of Libya’s Tripoli-based unity government, declared all areas exposed to the storm and floods as disaster zones, and announced three days of national mourning.

