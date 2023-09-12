By Charles Mgbolu

Nigerian entertainers have stormed the newly introduced Afrobeats category of the MTV video nominations list, with industry heavyweights Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Fireboy DML, and Rema leading the charge, albeit with some female star power thrown in the mix.

Ayra Starr, also from Nigeria, and Labianca, from Cameroon, are bearing the torch for women in the hot new category and will be putting in a good fight as the final countdown to the main event scheduled for Tuesday evening begins.

Rema undeniably has had an amazing year with ‘Calm Down', featuring American singer Selena Gomez, with the hit single recently clocking one billion streams on Spotify and having spent one year at the top of the billboard charts in the US.

The Nigerian act grabbed three nominations in the MTV Video Awards for Song of the Year, Best Afro Beats, and Best Collaboration.

New heights

Winning ‘Song of the Year' would expand Rema’s influence on the global music stage to dizzying new heights, but before you let out your excited bellow, see the world's heavyweights he must overcome.

Song goddess and queen of pop Taylor Swift is nominated in that category for her megahit ‘Anti-Hero, which (nominated in seven other categories) was the best-selling song for the year ending 2022.

Olivia Rodigro is also in the category with her single 'Vampire', which debuted at number one in the US with 26.3 million impressions in the first week alone.

There is also Sam Smith and Milly Cyrus for their singles ‘Unholy’ and 'Flowers', respectively.

Voting public

Ahead of the event, Rema has shared his gratitude for his success on X.

He said: ‘’That’s huge. I am grateful to God for the inspiration, for the grace, and the favour. It's not just a big one for the team, for the family; it’s a big one for the culture (Afrobeats).''

Grammy winner Burna Boy was nominated in the Afrobeats category and hopes the latest publicity around his latest album, ‘I told them’ will propel him among the voting public.

However, his album hasn’t sparked the buzz anticipated, with reviews seeing the collection as a heavy, winding monologue from Burna's mind that is perhaps too ‘dark’ for fans who simply want to have fun.

But it hasn’t swayed his die-hard fans, and they will be rooting hard for Burna tonight.

Sensual power

Ayra Starr, for her part, wields a sensual power in her songs that snaps anyone unwilling to listen into attention.

Her song ‘Rush’ is a powerful statement of ownership that she presents from a woman’s point of view, and the single has been a resounding success, selling over 25 million digital copies globally.

The MTV Video Music Awards will, for the first time, have only women nominated in the show's artist of the year category. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, and Shakira are contending for the night's top prize.

The show will also celebrate 50 years of hip hop with a star-studded, multi-generational finale performance with DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL Cool J, and Minaj joining forces.