Headies Awards 2023: Celebrating top African singers
Headies Awards 2023: Celebrating top African singers
The Headies Awards ceremony chronicled the meteorite rise of African music.
September 4, 2023

The Headies Award has celebrated top African music acts who have had an incredible year, with entertainers such as Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania), Rema (Nigeria), Libianca (Cameroon), and Focalistic (South Africa) as some of the winners.

Nigerian acts had big mentions, with singer Asake grabbing the coveted Next Rated Award while Burna Boy picked up the Afrobeat Single of the Year and the Best R&B Song.

For his part, Rema continues to ride on the power of his mega hit single 'Calm Down', which stayed at the top of the Billboard US Afrobeats chart for a record one year.

He won overall Best African Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist from Western Africa, and Best Digital Artist at the awards ceremony.

The late Nigerian singer Sound Sultan was given the postmortous Special Recognition Award, while Cameroonian singer and politician Youssou N'dour was inducted into the Headies Hall of Fame.

Diamond Platinumz took home the Best East African Artist of the Year award, while El Grande Toto from Morocco won the Best North African Artist of the Year award, and Focalistic was the Best Southern African Artist.

In its 16th edition, the Headies has chronicled the meteorite rise of African music and has used the awards platform to shine a spotlight on the rising music stars from the continent.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us