The Headies Award has celebrated top African music acts who have had an incredible year, with entertainers such as Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania), Rema (Nigeria), Libianca (Cameroon), and Focalistic (South Africa) as some of the winners.

Nigerian acts had big mentions, with singer Asake grabbing the coveted Next Rated Award while Burna Boy picked up the Afrobeat Single of the Year and the Best R&B Song.

For his part, Rema continues to ride on the power of his mega hit single 'Calm Down', which stayed at the top of the Billboard US Afrobeats chart for a record one year.

He won overall Best African Artist of the Year, Best Male Artist from Western Africa, and Best Digital Artist at the awards ceremony.

The late Nigerian singer Sound Sultan was given the postmortous Special Recognition Award, while Cameroonian singer and politician Youssou N'dour was inducted into the Headies Hall of Fame.

Diamond Platinumz took home the Best East African Artist of the Year award, while El Grande Toto from Morocco won the Best North African Artist of the Year award, and Focalistic was the Best Southern African Artist.

In its 16th edition, the Headies has chronicled the meteorite rise of African music and has used the awards platform to shine a spotlight on the rising music stars from the continent.