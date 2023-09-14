BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Tunisia’s back-to-school expenses rise by 48 per cent
Back-to-school expenses in Tunisia have gone up by 48% compared to what was being charged two years ago, a new study has found.
Tunisia’s back-to-school expenses rise by 48 per cent
The cost of notebooks and school supplies have been cited as the leading causes of the spike in back-to-school expenses. / Photo: AA
September 14, 2023

The cost of sending learners to school in the new calendar year in Tunisia has gone up by 48% in 2023 compared to 2021, a survey has indicated.

Rising cost of school supplies has been cited as the main contributing factor to the higher back-to-school expenses, the survey conducted by the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights shows.

The average price of notebooks has risen by 75%, while that of school supplies has gone up by 39%, the study revealed.

Sixty-seven per cent of Tunisian families have placed their children under private tutoring to offer “additional knowledge.”

Learners are charged between 30 and 40 Tunisian dinars ($9.58-12.77) per hour for private tuition, the study found.

The survey also established that 93% of school dropouts were children from poor families.

Most respondents were drawn from Monastir City, which is located 162 kilometres south of the capital Tunis.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us