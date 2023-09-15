AFRICA
Mohbad: Nigeria police probe music star's 'untimely' death
Mohbad's cause of death remains unknown, with celebrities and fans mourning him.
Mohbad hit limelight in 2019 following the release of his first extended play collection. Photo: Mohbad Instagram  / Others
September 15, 2023

The Nigerian police have launched a ''diligent'' investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a rising music star, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died on Tuesday at the age of 27, according to a statement by his managers.

The Nigerian police said there would be a ''comprehensive investigation'' aimed at unravelling the circumstances surrounding his death.

''Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold. We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process,'' the police said in statement the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Celebrities mourn

The police offered their condolences to the family, friends and fans of the artist. There have been calls for investigations into the death of Mohbad. His cause of death remains unknown, with celebrities and fans mourning him.

Famous Nigerian TV host Frank Edoho wrote: "For the age of 27, his voice was too rich and mature. So depressing!''

There have been speculations over the cause of his death on social media, but the police have urged caution.

''We understand the concerns surrounding his untimely demise and the various speculations that have arisen,'' police said.

''We kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation. Your trust and support are deeply valued,'' the police statement added.

In 2019, Mohbad hit the spotlight with his first extended play, titled 'Light', after agreeing to a record deal with Marlian Records World. After two years, he announced his departure from Marlian Records.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
