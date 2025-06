USM Alger from Algeria won the 2023 Caf Super Cup by defeating Egyptian club Al Ahly 1-0 on Friday.

The duo are holders of the CAF Confederations Cup and CAF Champions League titles, respectively.

Zineddine Belaïd scored the lone goal in the 43rd minute from the penalty spot.

Al Ahly went into the clash as favourites with 11 appearances and an impressive eight wins and two losses and are so far the most successful club in this competition.