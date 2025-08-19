The delayed 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) is a biennial men's football competition reserved for players who play in their national domestic leagues, which is currently being jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.
This year’s edition of CHAN 2024 tournament will be heading to the quarter-finals after group stage matches end on Tuesday.
Football giants Nigeria, Zambia and South Africa failed to qualify.
In African football, CHAN and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are the premier tournaments of the sport. But they bear notable differences despite both being organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
Promote domestic football
AFCON is and remains the most prestigious of the two since its inception in 1957.
CHAN was introduced in 2009 and only features players who ply their trade in domestic leagues. The aim is to promote domestic football development by encouraging national associations to invest in domestic leagues and provide exposure to home-based players.
“It is a showcase of Africa’s best homegrown players, often providing a springboard for emerging stars to secure moves abroad,” CAF said in an explainer.
For instance, Kenya’s midfielder Mohammed Bajaber was selected to feature at the CHAN 2024 but got ruled out five days to the start of the tournament after he joined Tanzanian giants, Simba Sports Club, rendering him ineligible.
On the other hand AFCON is open to all eligible players, regardless of where they play professionally. Whether its Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray in Türkiye or Egypt’s Mo Salah of Liverpool in Engalnd they can be called up to play at AFCON.
Commercial muscle
AFCON is also known for commanding huge TV audiences and commercial backing. Whereas CHAN is gaining popularity, it has still less publicity and generates lower commercial revenues because broadcasting is often limited to regional networks.
“CHAN is a crucial tournament for unleashing the potential of young talented players in Africa, unfortunately it doesn’t get the attention it deserves,” Idi Rajabu, a football pundit based in Arusha, Tanzania, tells TRT Afrika.
Rajabu reckons that more teams need to compete in the tournament.
Another difference lies in the organizational muscle involved in staging both tournaments.
AFCON tournaments require major infrastructure investments such as world-class stadiums, training bases, hotels and media facilities.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been using CHAN as a curtain-raiser for AFCON to test infrastructure and logistics.