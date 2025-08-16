SPORTS
Ghanaian star Kutus inspires Tottenham to victory over Burnley
Tottenham's new recruit Mohammed Kudus combines twice with Richarlison in a convincing 3-0 home victory over Burnley.
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison celebrates scoring their second goal with Mohammed Kudus. / Reuters
August 16, 2025

Tottenham Hotspur began the Thomas Frank era in the Premier League with a convincing 3-0 home victory over promoted side Burnley on Saturday thanks to a majestic double from striker Richarlison which included an acrobatic volley.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in the 10th minute when he turned in a cross from new recruit Mohammed Kudus and the pair combined again on the hour mark when Richarlison volleyed a well-timed effort into the net to extend the lead.

Six minutes later, Brennan Johnson made it 3-0 on the counter-attack after Richarlison won the ball back in midfield as Burnley struggled to deal with Spurs' press and intensity.

It was no meek surrender from the visitors, however, as they managed to get forward and take nearly as many shots as Tottenham, but Scott Parker's side lacked quality in finishing.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

