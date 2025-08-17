Kenya finished top of Group A thanks to striker Ryan Ogam's 75th-minute goal in Nairobi.

The home team already had one foot in the knock-out phase heading into the final round of group matches, knowing avoiding defeat would guarantee progress.

Morocco grabbed second place in the group and a last-eight berth courtesy of a 3-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a winner-takes-all clash.

Berkane forward Oussama Lamlioui scored in the eighth minute to put Morocco, who were level on six points with their opponents before kick-off, into the lead.