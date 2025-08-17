SPORTS
Kenya finished top of Group A thanks to striker Ryan Ogam's 75th-minute goal in Nairobi.
Kenya, which is being coached by South Africa's Benni McCarthy, will play Madagascar in CHAN 2024 quarterfinals. / Others
August 17, 2025

The home team already had one foot in the knock-out phase heading into the final round of group matches, knowing avoiding defeat would guarantee progress.

Morocco grabbed second place in the group and a last-eight berth courtesy of a 3-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a winner-takes-all clash.

Berkane forward Oussama Lamlioui scored in the eighth minute to put Morocco, who were level on six points with their opponents before kick-off, into the lead.

The DRC responded through Jephte Kitambala when he fired home for his second goal of the tournament shortly before half-time.

Two-time champions Morocco retook the lead through a Mohamed Hrimat penalty with 20 minutes remaining, before Lamlioui put the game to bed in the 80th minute.

Kenya will face Madagascar in the last eight while Morocco will play co-hosts Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

SOURCE:AFP
