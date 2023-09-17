Kenya beat South Africa 17-12 in a tense rugby final played in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare on Sunday to secure a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Kenya now joins France, New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, Australia, Uruguay, Ireland and USA in the Paris line-up.

The final three places will go to countries in the Oceania and Asia regions.

South Africa were the tournament’s favourites, but Kenya put up a show to stun the rugby heavyweights.

Kenya’s rugby team previously represented Africa at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics.

En route to the finals, Kenya overcame competition from Zambia, Namibia and Nigeria in pool B.

Road to the final

The East African team defeated Burkina Faso 26-0 in the quarterfinal, and thereafter overcame Zimbabwe 35-10 in the semifinal.

South Africa, on the other hand, faced off against Tunisia, Madagascar and Côte d'Ivoire in pool A, where they triumphed easily.

South Africa, thereafter, met Nigeria in the quarterfinal, where they beat the West African representatives 27-0 to book a date with Uganda in the semifinal. South Africa defeated Uganda 26-14 to advance to the final.

Despite trailing South Africa 12-7 at the break, Kenya returned while revamped and stunned their opponents 17-12 to win the final.

Reacting to Kenya’s win, the country’s president William Ruto said on X: “Thrilled by Shujaa’s incredible show against South Africa in the Africa Rugby Sevens final in Harare. You have all our support as you prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.