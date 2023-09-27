AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria to acquire dozen new attack aircraft
This comes as Nigeria battles various armed groups and in the wake of several military helicopter crashes.
Nigerian military has witnessed several military plane crashes. / Photo: Reuters
September 27, 2023

The Nigerian government has approved the purchase of 12 new military helicopters as it battles various armed groups and in the wake of several military aircraft crashes.

The MD 530F Cayuse Attack helicopters are expected to improve the capabilities of the military, according to Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

“The acquisition of the new attack helicopters is part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to boost the operational capabilities of the Army Aviation to appropriately respond to contemporary and emerging security threats,” an army statement said.

Military plane crashes including during operations against armed groups, have been reported in recent years. In 2021 Army chief, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, was killed in a plane crash alongside other officers.

Airstrikes against separatists

The Nigerian security forces are dealing with multiple security challenges including attacks by armed kidnapping gangs, Boko Haram insurgency and separatist activities.

The Nigerian Air Force said it carried out airstrikes on Tuesday in the southeastern states of Anambra and Imo targeting IPOB separatists who were allegedly planning to stage attacks to coincide with Nigeria's independence anniversary on October 1.

A house suspected to be used for storing weapons and ammunitions was struck, the air force spokesperson Edward Gabkwet said in a statement.

He assured that the security forces will continue to ensure the unity of the country. The secessionists have demanding a breakaway state of Biafra in the region.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
