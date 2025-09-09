Somalia has condemned an Israeli strike in the Qatari capital of Doha that targeted Hamas leaders, saying it represented a “grave violation of international law” and a threat to regional and international peace and security.

“Somalia strongly condemns the terrorist military actions carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities against residential compounds in Doha, which violate the national sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar and deliberately target innocent civilians in contravention of all international conventions,” according to the Foreign Ministry's statement on Tuesday.

Somalia demanded that the UN Security Council assume its responsibilities and take immediate measures to stop the repeated hostile acts by Israel and ensure the protection of civilians.

It said it stands in solidarity with Qatar and its people in the face of “these aggressions and rejects any form of assault.”

Brutal attacks

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on senior Hamas leaders in Doha in a new blow to efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.