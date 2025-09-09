AFRICA
2 min read
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Somalia has condemned an Israeli strike in the Qatari capital of Doha that targeted Hamas leaders, saying it represented a “grave violation of international law.”
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Somalia has demanded that the UN Security Council takes action against Israel for striking Qatar. / Photo: Reuters
September 9, 2025

Somalia has condemned an Israeli strike in the Qatari capital of Doha that targeted Hamas leaders, saying it represented a “grave violation of international law” and a threat to regional and international peace and security.

“Somalia strongly condemns the terrorist military actions carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities against residential compounds in Doha, which violate the national sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar and deliberately target innocent civilians in contravention of all international conventions,” according to the Foreign Ministry's statement on Tuesday.

Somalia demanded that the UN Security Council assume its responsibilities and take immediate measures to stop the repeated hostile acts by Israel and ensure the protection of civilians.

It said it stands in solidarity with Qatar and its people in the face of “these aggressions and rejects any form of assault.”

Brutal attacks

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike on senior Hamas leaders in Doha in a new blow to efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Recommended

Israeli media said warplanes fired 12 missiles at sites where Hamas leaders were present in Doha.

Israel has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023.

The military campaign has devastated Gaza and pushed the territory’s population into famine.

Arrest warrant for Netanyahu

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us