Former Credit Suisse chief Tidjane Thiam and former President Laurent Gbagbo are barred from contesting next month's presidential election in Côte d'Ivoire, although Gbagbo's ex-wife, Simone Gbagbo, will be able to run, an official said on Monday.

President Alassane Ouattara, 83, announced in July he would seek a fourth term in the world's top cocoa-producing nation.

Ouattara's government has promised a peaceful vote.

Thiam, the designated candidate of the main opposition party PDCI, was excluded after a court ruled in April that he should be removed from the electoral roll because he was a French national when he registered.