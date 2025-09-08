Africa, which emits only 4% of greenhouse gases but suffers disproportionately from the impact of global warming, called on Monday for more funding for adaptation in the name of "climate justice".

The African Union (AU), headquartered in Addis Ababa, is hosting its second continental climate summit from Monday to Wednesday.

At the first summit in Kenya two years ago, a "Nairobi Declaration" called for greater financial efforts from wealthy countries.

"Today, the link between climate and underdevelopment is no longer in doubt. Climate, rural exodus, migration and instability in all its forms are intertwined," Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the chairperson of the AU Commission, said in his opening remarks.

'Climate justice'

"The vulnerability of our member countries caused by climate change... must be redressed through climate justice and genuine cooperation for the implementation of our continent's adaptation’s plans by providing financial resources, technology and expertise," he added.

Industrialised nations have polluted the planet for more than 150 years, but the promised cash to help Africa adapt to the effects are far below required amounts, Youssouf said.