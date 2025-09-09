A wave of paramilitary drone strikes hit key infrastructure and military targets in and around Sudan's army-held capital on Tuesday.

The strikes hit a power station, a weapons factory and an oil refinery near Khartoum, witnesses at the sites said on condition of anonymity, while a military source said an air base had also been targeted.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) later said the paramilitaries had launched "precise and successful air strikes" in Khartoum and other areas.

The assault came months after the military recaptured the capital in March, and as the army-backed government pressed a major reconstruction bid.

Drones target power station

The attacks occurred at around 5:00 am local time (0300 GMT), with witnesses telling AFP by phone that they had seen strikes hit the Al-Jaili oil refinery, the Al-Markhiyat substation in Omdurman and the Yarmuk weapons factory.

Four drones targeted the power station and sparked a fire, the witnesses said, with images posted on social media appearing to show the site in flames.

A source at the national electricity company told AFP that the damage had been minor, but witnesses reported a blackout in some parts of the capital following the attack.