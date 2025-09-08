Mali's military said it had carried out airstrikes in the gold-rich western region of Kayes after terrorists took steps to impose a blockade on fuel imports to the landlocked West African country's capital, Bamako.

The operations are the latest attempt by the Malian government to ease growing pressure from terrorists.

A so-called spokesperson for one of the terrorists groups announced the blockade and said it would also restrict the movements of residents of the western towns of Kayes and Nioro, near the border with Senegal and Mauritania.

Since the announcement, terrorists have stopped and emptied fuel trucks in the area, a Nioro resident told Reuters.

Airstrikes

In a statement on Monday, the army said it had conducted operations in the towns of Diema and Nioro.