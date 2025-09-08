AFRICA
2 min read
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Mali's military said on Monday that it carried out airstrikes in the gold-rich western region of Kayes after terrorists took steps to impose a blockade on fuel imports to the country.
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Mali has faced a persistent security threat from terrorists in recent years. / Photo: Reuters
September 8, 2025

Mali's military said it had carried out airstrikes in the gold-rich western region of Kayes after terrorists took steps to impose a blockade on fuel imports to the landlocked West African country's capital, Bamako.

The operations are the latest attempt by the Malian government to ease growing pressure from terrorists.

A so-called spokesperson for one of the terrorists groups announced the blockade and said it would also restrict the movements of residents of the western towns of Kayes and Nioro, near the border with Senegal and Mauritania.

Since the announcement, terrorists have stopped and emptied fuel trucks in the area, a Nioro resident told Reuters.

Airstrikes

In a statement on Monday, the army said it had conducted operations in the towns of Diema and Nioro.

Recommended

Speaking on state television late on Sunday, a colonel posted in Nioro specified that the operations included airstrikes and that soldiers had also managed to free people taken hostage by the terrorists.

Some transport companies have suspended operations along the route from Bamako to Senegal's capital Dakar, a Malian truckers' union official told Reuters during the weekend, adding that the road between Bamako and the southern city of Segou had also been blocked.

On Friday, six truck drivers from neighbouring Senegal were kidnapped by "a terrorist group" in Mali, according to a Senegalese truckers' union. They were released the following day, Daouda Lo, spokesperson for the union, said.

Ramped up attacks

Since May, terrorists have attacked Malian and foreign-owned businesses in Kayes, including cement factories, sugar factories, and mines.

Multinational miners, including Barrick Mining and B2Gold, operate in the region.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us