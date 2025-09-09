Senior Ukrainian officials led 60 foreign diplomats on a tour of damaged government offices in the heart of Kiev on Monday, a day after Russia’s largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began more than three years ago.

Russia’s strikes on Sunday involved more than 800 drones and decoys. Four people were killed as drones hit apartment buildings, and a plume of smoke rose from the capital’s main government building where top officials have their offices.

It's believed to be the first time a Russian attack has struck the 10-storey, Soviet-style building, which was built almost a century ago and has an imposing half-circle facade.

During the tour given to the diplomats, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko showed them burnt-out offices littered with charred debris.

'Hard to resolve'

A deadline by US President Donald Trump, set in August, for the Kremlin to change course or face severe consequences has passed.