Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
The attackers killed almost everyone who was gathered at the funeral home, a parish priest who visited the scene told local media.
Government troops (pictured) have been fighting rebel groups in eastern DRC for decades. FILE/ PHOTO / Reuters
September 9, 2025

At least 70 people were killed in an overnight attack on a funeral in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) suspected of involvement, local media reported, citing eyewitnesses.

The attack, one of a series in recent months, took place around 0000 GMT on Monday in Ntoyo, a village in Lubero territory in the eastern province of North Kivu, Paluku Nzalamingi, a parish priest who visited the scene early Tuesday, told local news website Actualite.cd.

“They killed almost everyone who was gathered at the funeral home. In any case, many were shot dead. Bodies are on the road, in plots near the centre of Ntoyo. I haven’t been able to count them, but it’s more than 70 people, at least, is what I can say. Mostly killed by bullets,” Nzalamingi was quoted by the media outlet as saying.

Mwami Eugene Viringa, a local leader, told Actualite.cd that the death toll could exceed 70.

A returning resident who was involved in the search for bodies in Ntoyo said 102 people were killed.

Anadolu could not independently verify the death toll, which has not yet been confirmed by administrative or security sources.

ADF activity in eastern Congo has intensified in recent years.

Originally formed in Uganda, the armed group has crossed borders to establish a foothold in the Kivu region, exploiting political instability and local conflicts.

The group is responsible for deadly attacks that have targeted security forces and civilians, often in rural areas.

SOURCE:AP
