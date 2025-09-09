WORLD
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Israeli PM says demolitions are a "prelude" to a major ground operation in Gaza City; Hamas condemns remarks as "criminal sadism".
Israeli PM says demolitions are a "prelude" to a major ground operation in Gaza City; Hamas condemns remarks as "criminal sadism"
September 9, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has boasted that his forces destroyed 50 residential towers in Gaza City within two days, pledging more demolitions as part of plans to occupy the enclave’s largest urban centre.

"In the past two days, 50 of these towers have fallen. The air force brought them down," Netanyahu said in a video message.

"Now all of this is just an introduction, just a prelude, to the main intense operation — a ground manoeuvre of our forces, who are now organising and gathering in Gaza City."

He warned residents to flee, saying: "This is just the prelude to the main powerful operation, so I tell Gaza residents: you have been warned, get out of there."

The Palestinian group Hamas denounced the remarks, describing them as "one of the ugliest forms of sadism and criminality" carried out openly before the international community.

On Friday, Israeli forces began targeting multi-story buildings in Gaza City that were sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians, intensifying bombardments as part of a strategy to clear and occupy the city.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed more than 64,500 Palestinians since October 2023, according to Gaza health authorities.

The genocide has devastated the enclave, displacing nearly the entire population and plunging it into starvation.

International legal bodies have taken action against Israeli leaders.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its conduct in Gaza.

Despite global criticism, Netanyahu has vowed to expand the campaign.

"This is just the beginning," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
