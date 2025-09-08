Egypt and the US have affirmed the need to continue close coordination to contain regional escalation and support stability in the Middle East.
This came on Monday during a Cairo meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
A presidential spokesperson said Cooper conveyed US President Donald Trump’s greetings to Sisi, who praised the “deep and historic relations” between Cairo and Washington.
Talks reaffirmed the strategic nature of Egyptian-American ties, with the Egyptian president highlighting the importance of the “Bright Star 2025” military exercises as part of close defence and security cooperation between the two nations.
Coordination to contain regional escalation
Both sides agreed on the need for continued coordination to contain regional escalation and enhance efforts to safeguard security and stability in light of current challenges.
Discussions also touched on the situation in Gaza, with Sisi stressing the importance of Egyptian, US and Qatari mediation to secure an immediate ceasefire, release hostages, and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries.
He also affirmed Egypt’s commitment to intensive efforts aimed at restoring calm and reviving the political process for a lasting and just peace in the Middle East.
Israel has killed more than 64,500 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated Gaza and pushed the entire population into famine.
Arrest warrant against Netanyahu
Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.