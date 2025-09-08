AFRICA
2 min read
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Egypt and the US have affirmed the need to continue close coordination to contain regional escalation and support stability in the Middle East.
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Egypt has been pushing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas for months now. / Photo: AA
September 8, 2025

Egypt and the US have affirmed the need to continue close coordination to contain regional escalation and support stability in the Middle East.

This came on Monday during a Cairo meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

A presidential spokesperson said Cooper conveyed US President Donald Trump’s greetings to Sisi, who praised the “deep and historic relations” between Cairo and Washington.

Talks reaffirmed the strategic nature of Egyptian-American ties, with the Egyptian president highlighting the importance of the “Bright Star 2025” military exercises as part of close defence and security cooperation between the two nations.

Coordination to contain regional escalation

Both sides agreed on the need for continued coordination to contain regional escalation and enhance efforts to safeguard security and stability in light of current challenges.

Recommended

Discussions also touched on the situation in Gaza, with Sisi stressing the importance of Egyptian, US and Qatari mediation to secure an immediate ceasefire, release hostages, and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries.

He also affirmed Egypt’s commitment to intensive efforts aimed at restoring calm and reviving the political process for a lasting and just peace in the Middle East.

Israel has killed more than 64,500 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated Gaza and pushed the entire population into famine.

Arrest warrant against Netanyahu

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us