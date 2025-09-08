Egypt and the US have affirmed the need to continue close coordination to contain regional escalation and support stability in the Middle East.

This came on Monday during a Cairo meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

A presidential spokesperson said Cooper conveyed US President Donald Trump’s greetings to Sisi, who praised the “deep and historic relations” between Cairo and Washington.

Talks reaffirmed the strategic nature of Egyptian-American ties, with the Egyptian president highlighting the importance of the “Bright Star 2025” military exercises as part of close defence and security cooperation between the two nations.

Coordination to contain regional escalation

Both sides agreed on the need for continued coordination to contain regional escalation and enhance efforts to safeguard security and stability in light of current challenges.