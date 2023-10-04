The Nigerian police have confirmed the arrest of Nigerian singer and record label owner Azeez Fashola, known popularly as Naira Marley.

Shortly before the arrest on Tuesday, Marley posted on social media that he was back in Nigeria to assist the authorities with investigations into the death of rising music star Mohbad, who was previously signed to his music label.

‘’Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities,’’ Benjamin Hundeyin, a police spokesperson, wrote on X.

Mohbad, real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died last month in Lagos from unknown illness aged 27.

Thousands of people protested in several Nigerian cities to demand an investigation into the death.

Police have since exhumed his body but results have not been released yet.

Fans had particularly called out Naira Marley on social media and accused him of bullying the late singer after he exited Marlian music label, an accusation Marley strongly denies.

‘’I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail,’’ he said in his post

Sam Larry, who is a music promoter, was recently questioned by police over alleged disagreements he had with the deceased singer.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he had directed the police to ensure all those who may have played a role leading to the death of MohBad face the law after a thorough investigation.