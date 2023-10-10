Türkiye and Italy will co-host the 2032 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 32), while the UK and Ireland will host the EURO 2028, the European football body has announced.

The announcement came at a ceremony held on Tuesday after a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon.

"The joint bidders presented 20 potential host stadiums, of which 10 will be chosen, five per country, by October 2026," UEFA said about Türkiye and Italy's bid in a statement.

The UK and Ireland have proposed several venues, including Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester, and Newcastle.

Türkiye will host the European Football Championship for the first time, while it will be Italy's third. The European Football Championship is contested by UEFA members' senior men's national teams to determine the continental champion of Europe.