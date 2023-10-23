BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Kenyan shilling slides to historic low against US dollar
For the first time in Kenya's history, the country's currency has surpassed the Ksh150 mark against the US dollar.
Kenyan shilling slides to historic low against US dollar
Kenya is a net importer, meaning the East African nation imports more that it exports. / Photo: Reuters
October 23, 2023

One US dollar was equivalent to 150.04 Kenyan shillings on Monday, marking the first time in history the East African nation's currency was exchanging at that rate.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) also placed the value of one Sterling Pound at 182.23 Kenyan shillings, while the Euro traded at 158.67 Kenyan shillings.

In the unofficial market, however, a single US dollar traded at higher rates on Monday, with some forex outlets selling the dollar at 156 Kenyan shillings (Ksh).

The CBK recommends that commercial banks and forex traders should buy the dollar at Ksh149.84 and sell it at Ksh150.04, while the Sterling Pound should be bought at 181.93 and sold at Ksh182.23.

According to the CBK, banks should buy the Euro at Ksh158.54 and sell it at Ksh158.67.

Net importer

"The Central Bank (of Kenya) does not set the exchange rate; it is determined by the market, or supply and demand. Individual forex bureaus and commercial banks set their own rates, which are held to reasonable levels of variance and margins due to competition in the market," the CBK said on its website on Monday.

The weakening of the Kenyan currency is attributed to high public debt, depleted government revenues, and the strengthening of the US dollar in the global market, mainly as a result of several crises, including Ukrainian and Middle East conflicts.

Kenya is also a net importer of goods, meaning it imports more than it exports, thus affecting the inflow of foreign currency.

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Sunday that he was "happy to lead a nation during difficult times", expressing confidence that Kenyans made the right decision in electing him to office, promising to improve the economy.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us