Tanzania, Mozambique reopen borders after two years
Tanzania shut its border with Mozambique more than two years ago due to militant insurgency in the northern part of Mozambique.
Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique has been grappling with militant insurgency for several years. / Photo: AFP
October 25, 2023

Tanzania and Mozambique have reopened at least seven border points that had been closed for more than two years over insecurity fears.

Repeated armed attacks in Cabo Delgado Province in northern Mozambique had forced Tanzania to shut its borders with the neighbouring nation. Dozens of people had been killed by militants in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The reopened border points include Mueda, Nangade, Mocimboa da Praia, and Palma, the Mozambican National Immigration Service (SENAMI) spokesperson for Cabo Delgado Province, Ivo Sampanha, said on Wednesday.

"We are yet to repair the infrastructure at the border posts (which were damaged by the militants). We have, however, been forced to reopen the crossing points due to pressure from citizens of the two countries," Sampanha said.

With seven border points reopened, two more are left, Sampanha added.

Improved security

The immigration official said that the move to allow free movement of people and goods between Mozambique and Tanzania would enable more human traffic into and out of the two nations.

Sampanha said as of October, an average of 4,000 people were crossing into either country.

The immigration official said that security officers from both countries were manning the borders to ensure the safety of travellers and businesspeople.

Mozambique's defence ministry said on Friday that at least 70% of people who had been displaced from their homes in Cabo Delgado Province had returned due to improved security.

The province has witnessed repeated insurgent attacks for more than six years, with most of the raids conducted by militant extremists, according to authorities.

In 2021 Tanzanian security officers were accused of forcibly returning thousands of people to Mozambique.

