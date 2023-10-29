Nigeria has called for ''an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza'' as more than two million people in the besieged enclave remain in a dire situation.

Parties to the conflict ''must uphold the fundamental values of human rights and international humanitarian law, which places premium on ensuring civilians' safety and well-being even in times of conflict,'' Nigeria's foreign minister Yusuf Tuggar said.

''The Federal Government of Nigeria is calling on the Israeli government to grant humanitarian access to the millions of people that have been displaced,'' Tuggar added in a statement late on Saturday.

The Nigerian foreign minister described the situation in Gaza where Israel continues bombardment against Palestinians as a ''humanitarian catastrophe'' which has been ''compounded'' by the lack of water, food, medical supplies and fuel shortages.

Two-state solution

Nigeria once again urged the implementation of the two-state solution ''as a permanent solution to the generational ''cycle of violence'' between Israel and Palestine.

As the violence escalates, international aid agencies say they lost contact with staff in Gaza after Israel knocked out internet and communications.

At least 7,703 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli attacks since October 7. Some 70% of the Palestinian deaths are women and children, according to official figures. The death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

The UN General Assembly called for an immediate humanitarian truce, with 120 states voting for a resolution put forward by Jordan. Israel, however, rejected the resolution.