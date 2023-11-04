AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Thousands displaced by deadly Ethiopia floods
Bridges and roads have been destroyed by the downpour, making it difficult to reach affected households, according to officials.
Thousands displaced by deadly Ethiopia floods
Extreme downpours   are being experienced across the Horn of Africa region. Photo \ AFP / AFP
November 4, 2023

More than 20 people have died and over 12,000 others have been forced out of their homes in Ethiopia's Somali region due to flash flooding triggered by torrential rains, the regional government said Saturday.

Bridges and roads have been destroyed by the downpour, making it difficult to reach affected households, the Somali Regional State Communication Bureau said in a statement, with damage to livestock, crops and property also reported.

"More than 20 people have died in the flood so far... more than 12,000 families have been displaced," the statement said.

"Rising rainfall and forecasts show that the risk of flooding remains high."

El Nino phenomenon

The UN's humanitarian agency, OCHA, said last month that eastern Africa would likely encounter heavier than normal rains over the October-December period because of the El Nino phenomenon.

El Nino is a naturally occurring pattern associated with increased heat worldwide, as well as drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

Since the start of the October-December monsoon in Somalia, "floods due to heavy rains have affected at least 405,652 people, with 14 deaths", OCHA said in a situat ion report released on Saturday.

"At least 47,100 people have relocated to higher grounds to avoid the risk of flooding," the agency said, adding that the downpour had cut off access to markets and farmland in some areas.

Climate change

The Horn of Africa is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change, and extreme weather events are occurring with increased frequency and intensity.

Since late 2020, Somalia as well as parts of Ethiopia and Kenya have been suffering the region's worst drought in 40 years.

At the end of 2019, at least 265 people died and tens of thousands were displaced during two months of relentless rainfall in several countries in East Africa.

The extreme downpours affected close to two million people and washed away tens of thousands of livestock in Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us