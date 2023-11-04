Moussa Dadis Camara's removal from a Guinean prison on Saturday is yet another twist in the story of the ex-leader associated with one of the most defining moments in the West African nation's history.

Fifty nine year-old Camara is a former Guinean army officer who became the country's president through a coup d'état in 2008.

There was heavy gunfire in the capital Conakry during his forceful removal from prison by a heavily armed commando, according to Guinea's justice minister.

He was recaptured hours later and returned to prison, according to the army and his lawyer.

Camara led the West African country from December 23, 2008 to January 15, 2010. Camara rose to power following the death of president Lansana Conté.

According to the Guinean constitution, the president of the national assembly was to assume the presidency in the event of a vacancy, and a new presidential election was to be held within 60 days.

Handling protests

But six hours after Conté's death, a statement was read on state television announcing a military coup led by Captain Camara.

On September 28, 2009, members of the opposition protested at a stadium in Conakry, to demand for Camara's resignation.

The presidential guards "Red Berets", headed by Abubakar "Toumba" Diakite, allegedly led a clampdown on the protests, shooting and stabbing civilians. Some 157 people were reported to have been killed in the incident.

On December 3, 2009, Camara was shot and wounded in the head by forces led by his bodyguard, Abubakar "Toumba" Diakite.

Exile and jailing

After he fled Guinea, an investigation was launched on extra-judicial killings linked to security forces that were committed from 2010 to 2017.

In 2018, a committee was formed to prepare the case, but concerns were raised about the lack of progress because it was not meeting regularly.

The former military chief - Colonel Mamady Doumbouya - ordered the trial. Doumbouya eventually became Guinea's leader following a military coup in 2021 ending 11 years of civilian rule in the country.

On September 27, 2022, Moussa Dadis Camara was detained in prison - although he had not been convicted.

Camara and his two co-defendants are charged with murder, sexual violence, torture, abduction and kidnapping. They face life imprisonment if convicted.