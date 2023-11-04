AFRICA
Guinean ex-leader Moussa Camara recaptured after jailbreak - report
Camara was on Saturday taken from prison by a heavily armed commando during an operation that sparked heavy gunfire in the capital Conakry.
A convoy of Guinean security forces patrol a street, after former head of Guinea's 2008 military junta, Moussa Dadis Camara, was sprung from prison. / Photo: Reuters
November 4, 2023

Guinean former leader Moussa Dadis Camara has been recaptured and returned to prison the army and his lawyer said on Saturday after an apparent jailbreak led by a heavily-armed commando.

"Captain Moussa Dadis Camara has been found safe and sound and taken back to prison," an army spokesperson told AFP news agency, without specifying the circumstances of the capture.

Camara was on Saturday taken from prison by a heavily armed commando during an operation that sparked heavy gunfire in the capital Conakry, a minister and lawyers say.

At least two other former officials currently on trial alongside Dadis Camara over a 2009 massacre during his presidency were also taken from the central prison, they said.

Justice Minister Alphonse Charles Wright said that at around 0500 GMT "heavily armed men" burst into the prison and "managed to leave with four (prisoners)... notably Captain Moussa Dadis Camara".

He said that the borders had been closed.

It was unclear whether Dadis Camara had escaped of his own free will.

