Türkiye-Kuwait economic partnership expands
As the two countries see a rise in economic collaboration, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, "Kuwait is Türkiye's gateway to the Gulf, and Türkiye is Kuwait's route to Europe and Central Asia."
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Othman Al Aiban attended Türkiye-Kuwait Trade Delegation and B2B Meetings in Kuwait. /Photo: AA / Others
November 7, 2023

Türkiye's exports to Kuwait totaled $575 million in the first 10 months of 2023, with mutual trade volume at $680 million.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said, "we will increase this rapidly through mutual meetings, fairs, procurement delegation programs, and general and sectorial trade delegation programmes".

Trade and business delegations from the two countries meet in Kuwait on Tuesday. This was organised by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) and the Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporters' Associations and with the coordination of the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Highlighting the strategic geographical positioning of each country, Bolat said, "Kuwait is a rare country in the Gulf region and the Islamic world that has always been friends to Türkiye."

“We have excellent relations in the political, cultural, economic, commercial, and investment fields where we almost never have any disagreement or dispute.”

"Therefore, the friendship between Türkiye and Kuwait is truly very solid and unshakable."

Bolat recalled that the Kuwaiti state and Turkish combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar successfully completed the export contract process and that other Turkish business people have achieved significant successes in the Gulf country.

He said that currently 427 Kuwaiti companies are trading and investing in Türkiye and he believes that Kuwaiti investment of nearly $2 billion will come shortly in various fields.

SOURCE:TRT World
