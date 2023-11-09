AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Guinea offers $58,000 for capture of jailbreak 'fugitive'
Guinea has offered a $58,000 reward to any person who would aid the recapture of a detainee alleged to have escaped from prison.
The jailbreak suspects have been recaptured except for one who is still at large, the Guinean government says. / Photo: Reuters
November 9, 2023

The Guinean authorities have offered a reward for the capture of the last fugitive at large following a "jailbreak" last week when armed men plucked ex-president Moussa Dadis Camara from prison.

The heavily armed commandos burst into the prison in the capital Conakry early Saturday, taking Camara and three former senior officials who are on trial with him over a 2009 massacre during his presidency.

Nine people died in the raid, according to a provisional toll.

It remains unclear if the group had escaped or been taken against their will as their lawyers have stated.

Cash reward

Camara and two of the others were recaptured later Saturday.

The Guinean authorities have now offered a reward equivalent to more than 54,000 euros ($58,000) for the recapture of the last escapee, Colonel Claude Pivi.

Camara – who came to power in a coup in December 2008 – and his co-defendants are charged with murder, sexual violence, torture, abduction and kidnapping.

The trial is unprecedented in a country ruled for decades by authoritarian regimes.

Pivi, a minister during Camara's rule in 2008 and 2009, still "actively sought both nationally and internationally", Justice Minister Alphonse Charles Wright said in a statement on Wednesday.

Atrocities

The authorities are offering a reward of 500 million Guinean francs (54,100 euros) "to anyone who helps or facilitates (his) arrest", he added.

Camara, Pivi and nine other former officials have been on trial since September 2022 for a litany of crimes including murders, acts of torture, rapes and other abductions committed on September 28, 2009 by security forces.

It is alleged that the atrocities continued in subsequent days in and around a stadium on the outskirts of Conakry, where tens of thousands of opposition supporters had gathered.

SOURCE:AFP
