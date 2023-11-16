AFRICA
Kenya's top official suspends six CEOs, 67 police officers
Felix Koskei, the Kenyan government's chief of staff and head of public service, has suspended six CEOs and 67 police officers over alleged corruption.
Kenyan government's Chief of Staff Felix Koskei says President William Ruto's administration will not condone corruption. / Photo: Reuters
November 16, 2023

Felix Koskei, the Kenyan government's chief of staff and head of public service, has directed the suspension of six chief executive officers and 67 police officers over alleged corruption.

Through a statement released by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed on Thursday, Koskei said the suspended officers had engaged in "corruption and procurement irregularities within their respective institutions."

Also suspended, was Esther Wanjiru Chege, an accountant at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), over "alleged conflict of interest and possession of unexplained wealth."

Koskei said the affected persons are under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which had recommended their suspension.

CEOs asked to step aside

Fredrick Mwati, the CEO of the Tanathi Water Works Development Agency, who was suspended on Wednesday, is "under investigation for procurement irregularities in the award of a tender for the construction of a Leather Industrial Park Water Supply Project."

Stephen Ogenga, the Director-General of the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), was suspended over "alleged procurement irregularities in the award of a tender for supplies at NITA."

Stanvas Ong’alo, the Acting Director-General of the National Museums of Kenya, has been suspended over "alleged embezzlement of KSh490 million ($3.22 million) through irregular payments."

Benjamin Kai Chilumo, the CEO of Huduma Centre Secretariat, has been directed to step aside over "corruption allegations when he served in the (coastal) County Government of Kilifi as the Chief Finance Officer."

Committed to 'eradicating corruption'

Peter Gitaa Koria, the CEO of tourist attraction Bomas of Kenya, has been suspended over "alleged procurement irregularities in supplies for the institution."

Anthony Wamukota, the General Manager of Design and Construction at the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO), has been suspended over "alleged procurement irregularities related to the construction contract of the 400KV Loiyangalani Power Project."

"Furthermore, the EACC has asked the Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome to suspend 67 police officers implicated in corruption-related malpractices," Mohamed said in the statement.

"The government remains firm in its commitment to eradicating corruption which, he (Koskei) maintains, undermines its development agenda," Mohamed added.

