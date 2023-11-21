BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Nigeria launches $500 million renewable energy project
The new plan aims to improve electricity supply in Africa's largest economy which has been struggling to meet its local energy needs.
Nigeria launches $500 million renewable energy project
Nigeria is a top oil and gas producer but it struggles to meet local energy demand. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 21, 2023

Nigeria's sovereign wealth fund has launched a $500 million renewable energy investment venture aimed at accelerating the country's energy transition.

The Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) said the venture will focus on developing, investing in, and operating renewable energy programmes.

A pilot for the Renewables Investment Platform for Limitless Energy (RIPLE) project will be located within the Tokarawa industrial hub in the northern Kano state, it said on Monday.

Nigeria with a population of more than 200 million produces just about 4,000 megawatts of electricity a day, much lower than local demand. This results in frequent blackouts across the country.

Carbon avoidance

The plan is to establish a generation and distribution system to supply 70 megawatts of electricity to industrial, commercial, and residential customers in an area covering about 9,000 connections, the NSIA said.

Nigeria predominantly burns gas to produce electricity. It is seeking to increase the supply of renewable electricity from 13% of total generation in 2015 to 23% in 2025 and 36% by 2030, Reuters news agency reports.

The Nigerian authorities said that the launch of project would be followed by a partnership agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group to "further redefine Nigeria's energy landscape." They did not give further details.

The NSIA and Vitol launched a similar venture in April to invest in a range of carbon avoidance and removal projects in Africa's most populous nation.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us