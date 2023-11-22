AFRICA
UN agrees to pull troops out of DR Congo
The United Nations has agreed to pull its peacekeeping troops out of DR Congo in a phased withdrawal.
The United Nations (UN) has had its peacekeeping troops stationed in DRC since 1999. / Photo: Reuters
November 22, 2023

The UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo has said that it had signed a withdrawal plan for its troops in the central African nation, without offering details about a timeline.

In a statement, the peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, said that it had "co-signed a note on the accelerated, gradual, orderly and responsible withdrawal" from the country.

The note contains a plan and timeline for the withdrawal, but the peacekeeping mission offered few details beyond saying that it will be implemented in three phases.

MONUSCO is one of the world's largest and costliest UN peacekeeping missions, with an annual budget of around $1 billion.

Present since 1999

Peacekeepers have been present in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 1999 but militia violence has continued to plague the eastern part of the country.

Dozens of armed groups are active in eastern DRC, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.

MONUSCO's current 14,000-strong peacekeeping force is deeply unpopular due to perceptions that it has done little to stop violence.

The Congolese government has requested MONUSCO's "accelerated" departure.

