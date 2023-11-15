AFRICA
2 MIN READ
DR Congo president insists UN troops must leave by deadline
The UN in 2020 announced a phased withdraw al of its largest mission to begin in 2024.
DR Congo president insists UN troops must leave by deadline
UN Peacekeepers have been fighting militant groups in eastern DR Congo since 1999. / Photo: Reuters
November 15, 2023

The United Nations must accelerate the withdrawal of its peacekeepers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) according to an agreed deadline, President Felix Tshisekedi said Tuesday.

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) has been deployed in eastern DR Congo since 1999.

The UN in 2020 announced a phased withdraw al of its largest mission to begin in 2024.

Tshisekedi set the gradual withdrawal to start before this year ends.

In his last state of the nation address ahead of December presidential elections, he said it is time for the DR Congo “to take its destiny fully into its own hands and become the main actor in its own security and stability.”

'Transition plan'

“Thus, MONUSCO's commitment to a staggered, responsible and sustainable withdrawal announced since 2018 and whose transition plan was adopted in 2021 must be implemented,” he said.

He also said that the East African Community (EAC) regional force deployed to quell violence in the east of the country must leave when its mandate ends on December 8.

Tshisekedi has expressed disappointment with the effectiveness of the heavily funded UN mission of about 15,000 peacekeepers in stemming violence.

A series of deadly protests have erupted against the force, which people accuse of failing to curb violence by multiple armed groups in the mineral-rich eastern Congo.

Thousands of people in the two most conflict-affected eastern DR Congo provinces of North Kivu and Ituri live in camps. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us