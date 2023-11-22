BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Nigeria lawmakers approve mid-term fiscal plan for next three years
Nigeria's House of Representatives and the Senate have both passed the medium-term expenditure framework for 2024-2026.
Nigeria lawmakers approve mid-term fiscal plan for next three years
Nigeria has drawn a 26 trillion naira ($34 billion) budget for the 2024 financial year. / Photo: Reuters
November 22, 2023

Nigeria's Senate passed the medium-term expenditure framework for 2024-2026 on Wednesday, setting out the government's fiscal plan for the next three years.

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives, the lower arm of parliament, had passed the framework on Tuesday.

The framework, a key document in the Nigerian budget process, ensures that government spending aligns with its economic and social goals.

It is a three-year rolling plan that sets out the government's spending priorities and how it will fund them.

$34 billion budget

The passage of the framework by Nigeria's two arms of parliament paves the way for President Bola Tinubu to send the country's 2024 budget proposal of 26 trillion naira ($34 billion) to parliament for approval.

The document, which was agreed by Tinubu's cabinet before going to lawmakers for approval, expects the naira currency to trade around 700 per dollar next year before firming slightly in 2025 and 2026.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us