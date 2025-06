South African defender Janine van Wyk became the most featured African footballer of all time when she made her 185th international appearance on Monday in a seven-minute cameo against Burkina Faso that was contrived to give her the record.

Van Wyk, 36, goes past former Egypt international Ahmed Hassan, who won 184 appearances, playing between 1995 and 2012.

The South African, who did not play at the recent Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand due to injury, announced her international retirement in October, but was handed the two caps she needed to surpass Hassan in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Burkinabe.

Wyk played for only seven minutes before she was replaced in a tactical substitution with the match ending 2-0 in favour of South Africa.

Most recognisable player

Van Wyk made her senior international debut against Nigeria in 2005 and has been one of South Africa’s most recognisable players in the women’s national team.

She had two seasons with Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League and also played for Glasgow City in Scotland.

In retirement, Wyk manages her own club in South Africa, JVW FC situated in Gauteng South Africa.

In the club won the Gauteng Sasol League and went on to be crowned Champions at the 2019 Sasol League Playoff Finals.

