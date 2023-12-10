By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

In a lyrical tribute to his sterling qualities of head and heart, Ibrahim Adjagbe is described as a "messiah" who liberates a nation through his love of football.

The poem, written by the Gabonese writer and sign language interpreter Paul Anicet Mounziegou, lauds Ibrahim's commitment, love and passion for the sport as an extension of his personable image.

Two years after the poem was written, Ibrahim, then president of the Association Gabonaise Omnisports des Sourds, was picked to head the Confédération Africaine de Football des Sourds.

Ibrahim is deaf, but you would be hard-pressed to detect a sense of regret in the 32-year-old. If anything, he has chosen to rise above his condition and lead a life — personal and professional —that is fulfilling in every way.

"I became the man I am today through determination, hard work, and the support of my family and friends. I firmly believe that my deafness does not define who I am, but rather my experience, values, and commitment to my passion," Ibrahim tells TRT Afrika in a text interview.

Steely resolve

The term "deaf" refers to someone whose hearing ability is severely or totally impaired from birth or childhood. Hearing-impaired people, on the other hand, are those whose hearing skills have diminished as a result of exogenous factors at some point in their lives.

Ibrahim lost his hearing entirely at the age of 9. But far from being distraught, he used the setback as a motivation to develop his other faculties.

"My condition doesn't prevent me from flourishing in my work. On the contrary, it pushes me to be even more determined and to overcome obstacles. I wasn't trained; I tried to learn what I needed to survive independently," he says.

Ibrahim went to school alongside children who could hear – at the Lycée Panafricain d'Enseignement Général in Libreville.

"It wasn't easy coping with my hearing problem while learning, but I always made an effort and gave it my best shot," he recounts.

In 2009, a decade after being medically diagnosed as deaf, the man who loved kicking a football met a friend who was also deaf.

With this friend, Ibrahim learned sign language, an experience that opened a window to a world he didn't know existed.

"I didn't know that there were people like me. When I came across deaf people in Nzeng Ayong (a district of Libreville), I was both surprised and happy to see them," he says.

New associations

The Nzeng Ayong neighbourhood, right in the heart of Libreville's 6th arrondissement, is home to the Association des Sourds Mets du Gabon headquarters. This is where Ibrahim would meet writer Mounziegou and leave a lasting impression on him.

As Ibrahim shared his passion for football, his circle of friends grew. He would go on to set up a team with other enthusiasts from the centre. The Association Gabonaise Omnisports des Sourds came into being a few years later.

''When Ibrahim arrived here, he intended to establish an association to develop sporting activities in general, and football in particular," recalls Mounziegou.

"Ever since we met, I have seen from close quarters Ibrahim's determination to help others. We have been on several trips together. We have been to Brazil, Kenya, and most recently to Malaysia for the Deaf Football World Cup, all thanks to his efforts."

Regarding his day-to-day interactions, Ibrahim maintains that people who are not deaf, dumb, or hard of hearing behave appropriately towards him. He sometimes observes what he calls "a little benevolent curiosity".

"These people are curious to learn more about my deafness and are often encouraging and understanding. Sometimes, it can be frustrating not to be fully understood, but I am grateful for the efforts others make to communicate with me," Ibrahim tells TRT Afrika.

As president of the African Deaf Football Confederation, he continues to highlight aspects that can be improved regarding interaction with people who are deaf and mute or live with either of these conditions.

"Ultimately, it's all about exploring the possibility of raising awareness about inclusion and accessibility to help make society a place for all," he says.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.