Kenyan MPs triumph in inter-parliamentary football match
The annual inter-parliamentary tournament brings together participants from the six national parliaments in the region.
The Inter parliamentary games is in its 13th edition. Photo Kenya National Assembly / Others
December 10, 2023

Kenyan parliament football club Bunge FC have defeated the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) football team 5-0 in a captivating match at the 13th Inter-Parliamentary tournament taking place in Rwanda.

Captained by Rarieda MP Hon. (Dr.) Otiende Amollo, Bunge FC held down their opponents, who struggled to get the ball past Bunge's tight defence.

Nyali MP, Hon. Mohammed Ali (also a Parliamentary Service Commissioner), gave Bunge the first two goals, scoring in quick succession, before Webuye West MP, Hon. Dan Wanyama, netted a penalty goal.

Senate Majority Leader Hon. Senator Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) earned Bunge their fourth goal, before Kiminini MP Hon. Kakai Bisau sent in the fifth goal.

The annual inter-parliamentary tournament brings together participants from the six national parliaments: Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The East Africa Legislative Assembly is an arm of the regional bloc, East African Community.

The tournament, which began on December 8th, will end on December 19th.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
